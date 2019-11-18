Raven Prince gets two points to help the Shockers during the game against the Southern Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 1 at Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State women earn first win of the season

The Wichita State women’s basketball team defeated Southern University 69-63 Sunday for their first victory of the season. But, it was no cakewalk.

Senior Ashley Reid set the tone with four points in the first minute, but WSU faltered. The Shockers struggled with communication and turnovers in the first half.

“We’ve been facing adversity,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said after the game.

It didn’t help that the Shockers had three players out with concussions. The absences put Shocker defenders in tough situations, resulting in fouls.

“I think our fouling was way too much,” Adams said. “I think that’s the most frustrating part of our play.”

The Shockers committed 26 fouls in total.

The team also committed multiple shot clock violations, something Adams noted postgame.

“We really got to focus and understand the clock and score situation,” she said.

Sloppy play aside, the Shockers still came out victorious. WSU ended up shooting 52% from the field in the contest, led by freshman Mariah McCully’s 12 points.

Up next, the Shockers travel to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to tip at 6:30 p.m.