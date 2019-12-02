Car stolen near Duerksen, WSUPD asking for help

A white 2013 Chevrolet Impala was stolen out of lot 16, near Duerksen Fine Arts Center between 3:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Wichita State police sent out an alert to students around 7 p.m. last night.

According to the same alert, there is no immediate threat to campus, but WPD is asking for help in finding the car.

WPD asks the public if they have any information about the crime or identity of the suspect to call (316) 978-3450 or email at [email protected]