Here are some of January’s eye-catching crime log entries

At 10:59 a.m. Jan. 1, officers reported that a pocket knife was found in the bushes outside of Koch Arena. The weapon was put into the lost and found.

At 1:54 p.m. Jan. 6, the theft of a work-issued iPad from the YMCA locker room on Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. was reported.

This report came on the day of the opening of the Steve Clark YMCA and Student Wellness Center to students and the community. The theft remains under investigation.

At 8:05 p.m. Jan. 8, a passenger in a vehicle in lot #11 was stopped for expired tags. They were found to have warrants out in the city of Wichita, and a 20-year-old female was arrested and booked into jail.

At 1:50 p.m. Jan. 9, officers reported assisting Wichita Police officers in locating a missing male with Alzheimer’s earlier in the afternoon near north 21st Street.

At 7:52 p.m. Jan. 12, the tire was removed from a bicycle, and a bolt was taken but the tire was left behind.

The theft remains under investigation, but is similar to a report filed at 1:22 p.m. on Jan. 24, for the cutting of a lock and removal of a bicycle from a rack at 10 p.m. Dec. 15 of last year.

At 7:04 a.m. Jan. 17 officers reported that a female slipped on ice outside of the Rhatigan Student Center, resulting in a possible broken leg. She was transported to the hospital by EMS.

At 9:42 a.m. Jan. 22, officers responded to the report of two juvenile males looking in vehicles in lot #1.

The two males were contacted and transported to the Wichita Children’s Home after an adult responsible for them could not be located.

At 11:39 a.m. Jan. 24, officers reported that unknown person(s) broke the window and stole items from a vehicle in lot #16 north.

This is the most recent of four auto burglaries this month and is a continuation of the recent trend of theft from vehicles parked in campus lots.

At 3:57 p.m. Jan. 27, a report was made of a suspicious male in the Geology Building.

The male was not a student or staff member and was found sitting in a break room with the door shut and the lights off. The male refused to leave, but was later contacted and asked to do so.

At 12:09 p.m Jan. 29, officers responded to the report that a male requested a textbook in the Rhatigan Student Center Bookstore and left without paying for the book.

At 4:01 p.m. Jan. 29, a report was made concerning the vandalism of an elevator door in Beggs Hall on Jan. 15 around 3 p.m. The door was vandalized with writing in black marker.