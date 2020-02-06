Historic 3-point shooting night propels Shockers to road victory over Temple

Senior Maya Brewer goes up for a basket on the three-point line during the game against the Grambling State Tigers on Monday, Dec. 30.

Senior Maya Brewer goes up for a basket on the three-point line during the game against the Grambling State Tigers on Monday, Dec. 30.

Senior Maya Brewer goes up for a basket on the three-point line during the game against the Grambling State Tigers on Monday, Dec. 30.

Wichita State was able to hold off Temple on Wednesday, defeating the Owls 85-75 for a second straight victory to improve to 13-10 and 5-5 in conference play.

The Shockers made 15 of 27 three-pointers — the most in a game in school history.

Despite a rough start in the first quarter, the Shockers were able to end the half on a 24-9 run to take a seven-point lead. Maya Brewer led the team in scoring at the half, tallying 13 of her career-high 19 points in the first 20 minutes off the bench.

WSU sustained that momentum into the second half, outscoring the Owls 46-43 in the final 20 minutes on the way to the double-digit victory.

For the game, the Shockers shot 50.8% (31-61) from the field and 55.6% from beyond the arc. The 15 made three-pointers were the most in school history helping to lead to a season sweep the season series against the Owls.

Led by Brewer, the Shocker bench outscored the starters 43-42. DJ McCarty was also successful off the bench, tallying 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 23 minutes.

Despite the offensive success, the Owls outrebounded the Shockers 37-30 overall and 16-9 on the offensive glass. Despite this, the Shockers were able to move the ball productively, tallying 21 assists while committing 15 turnovers. Temple turned the ball over 20 times.

For the second straight game, the Shockers were without five players due to injury, but their depth was able to help the team prevail. The five injured players were Mariah McCully, Ashlei Kirven, Natalia Ryng, Trajata Colbert, and Jaida Hampton.

Next up, WSU returns home for a contest on Wednesday against the Memphis Tigers at Charles Koch Arena. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.