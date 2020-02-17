Brewer’s late 3 lifts WSU women over Tulane

Senior Maya Brewer goes up for a basket on the three-point line during the game against the Grambling State Tigers on Monday, Dec. 30.

Senior Maya Brewer goes up for a basket on the three-point line during the game against the Grambling State Tigers on Monday, Dec. 30.

Senior Maya Brewer goes up for a basket on the three-point line during the game against the Grambling State Tigers on Monday, Dec. 30.

Wichita State held off Tulane on the road Sunday, defeating the Green Wave 69-68 after senior Maya Brewer hit a game-winning three-pointer with 22 seconds left.

The Shockers were down by two points when Brewer banked in the trey. The Shockers were then able to get a stop to clinch the victory.

For the game, the Shockers shot 40.9% (27-66) from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc. The bench was also productive for WSU, providing 28 points in comparison to Tulane’s four points from non-starters.

Mariah McCully led the charge offensively for WSU, tallying a team-high 19 points. McCully extended her streak of double-digit scoring games to 16 consecutive contests.

Brewer finished strong, scoring 11 of her 15 points in the second half.

The Green Wave outrebounded the Shockers 34-32 overall, but the Shockers were more effective on the offensive glass, outrebounding Tulane 16-9.

The Shockers tallied 13 assists while committing 16 turnovers. Temple turned the ball over 26 times.

With the win, the Shockers improve to 14-11 on the season and 6-6 in conference play. Currently, their .500 conference record puts them in sole possession of 7th place in the AAC. The Shockers also surpassed last season’s conference win mark. WSU was 5-11 in conference play last year.

Next up, WSU returns home Wednesday to square off against the SMU Mustangs. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.