Louisa Brunt finds home at Wichita State as a graduate transfer

Louisa Brunt played soccer, netball, rounders and hockey but golf was the sport that struck up a lifelong passion. Brunt is a fifth year senior in the Wichita State Women’s Golf Program, and is originally from Manchester, England.

Brunt moved to the United States after high school and played golf for four years at Texas Tech University. There she earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology and forensic science.

“Since the age of 12 it’s kind of what a lot of my golfing friends did and it’s just what you aim for, especially for girls,” Brunt said.”There is a lot more money invested here in women’s sports than there is in England.”

However, she did not enjoy playing golf at Texas Tech. She said when she learned that she would receive an extra year of eligibility due to COVID – 19 she decided to enter the transfer portal in April to get a shot at a more enjoyable golfing experience in college.

After Head Coach Tom McCurdy of the women’s program contacted her on Instagram Brunt and McCurdy started communicating frequently and so she decided to go on a visit to Wichita State. She said she did not have a great relationship with her coaches at Texas Tech, when she came to Wichita State that all changed for her.

“Just the relationship and how genuine and caring the coaches are as well as the team,” Brunt said.“They know there is more to you than just scorecards and your grades. Just playing here I’m really comfortable and I always play good golf when I am comfortable.”

With only one year of golfing left in her college career, Brunt hopes she can continue to change the culture of the golf program at Wichita State.

“I just really want to help change the program and kind of start a pathway that means Wichita State is kind of looked at like you know a really good competing school,” Brunt said. “Already in the three tournaments we’ve made such a good difference and we are trending in the right direction. I feel like people forget to have fun when you are playing the sport in college.”

Brunt said when she graduates from Wichita State’s masters program in Criminal Justice, she might end up in the city she got to enjoy her golfing career including a future career as a homicide detective.

“I love Wichita,” Brunt said. “Since I’ve lived here I love the city. It’s the perfect size, the people are really caring and it’s just like a really nice place to live. I could live here right after college.”