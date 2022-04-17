WSU golf records second place finish heading into AAC Championships

On Tuesday, Wichita State’s men’s golf team finished with their best outing of the season with a runner-up at the MU Tiger Invitational.

“I am just really proud, overall, of how the guys competed and played,” Head Coach Judd Easterling said.

The team compiled 65 birdies, trailing only Missouri’s 73 and finished 12 strokes under par. WSU secured a second place victory as they held off Oral Roberts (-7). The Shockers were one of the only three teams that finished the tournament below par.

On Monday afternoon, the Shockers finished with a dominant second round. The team put together an overall 272 score that paced the field. Redshirt freshman Joe Bultman fired a career-best 65, tying with ORU’s Lane Wallace for the low round of the entire tournament. With four birdies in five holes and only one bogey, he finished the tournament in 28th place.

Junior Brock Polhill excelled setting a career best with a second place finish in the individual competition and was also named AAC Men’s Golfer of the Week on Wednesday.

“This is Brock’s final year here,” Easterling said. “He’s been a great teammate, great competitor over his whole career here.”

Heading into the final round, Polhill was set to finish first in the individual competition, but fell short on the final hole.

“I went with him for almost the entire final round and he competed really hard and had a chance to win there in the final round,” Easterling said. “I’m just super super proud of that young man.”

Polhill, finishing 67-68-69 — 204, ended the tournament with just one stroke back of Missouri’s Jack Parker. The junior racked up 19 birdies over 54 holes, the second-highest total in the 90-player field.

With the season nearing the end, the Shockers will be competing in the American Athletic Conference Tournament, which will be held in Brooksville, Florida, for the second straight year, so most of the players competing are familiar with the course.

“We’ve done everything we can to be completely prepared for next week, and starting tomorrow, we will get back to work and work as hard as we can until next Thursday in the practice round, and give it all we can,” Easterling said.