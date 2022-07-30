Shammah Scott takes the final scholarship to finalize the Shocker 2022-23 lineup

Shammah Scott signed to play with the Shockers on Tuesday.

Wichita State’s 2022-23 men’s basketball roster is complete after head coach Isaac Brown signed Northwest Florida State transfer Shammah Scott.

Scott is a 6-foot-2 point guard from Cleveland, Ohio. Scott is an upcoming sophomore with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Last season, Scott helped lead Northwest Florida to an NJCAA national championship. He was coached under former Shocker assistant Greg Heiar.

Scott started in 33 games where he averaged 6.8 points; he averaged 29 threes with 47.5 percent accuracy.

Scott attended Shaker Heights High School where he averaged 14.4 points and 2.1 steals. He led his team to the state quarterfinals, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

With Scott claiming the last scholarship of 13, the Shocker roster size is set at 17.