University reaches payout and settlement agreement with former head baseball coach Eric Wedge

After former head baseball coach Eric Wedge parted ways with the university in December, a mutual separation between both parties was finalized with a financial settlement on Feb. 14. The contract was signed by Director of Athletics Kevin Saal and Wedge.

The Wichita Eagle obtained the 14-page separation agreement through a Kansas Open Records request and reported its details this afternoon.

The agreement specifies that Wichita State will pay Wedge $675,000 or approximately half of the remaining balance in his contract in equal installments over the next 10 months.

Last summer, the former Shocker baseball player from the 1989 World Series team signed a two year contract extension but took a leave of absence to focus on personal health related matters last October.

The athletic directors’ office announced that Wedge would not return as head coach of the program on Dec. 8. Director of Operations Loren Hibbs was hired as the interim head coach for the 2023 season.

According to Section 10, paragraph B of the settlement agreement, Wedge has agreed that discussion between both parties of his separation from the program will forever remain confidential.

If Wedge breaches the terms of the agreement, he must immediately return 60% of the financial consideration received. He will also never be able to work for Wichita State again and has to dissociate himself from the university and will need to dissolve Wichita State Baseball Academy in 30 days.

In a text message received by The Wichita Eagle, Wedge plans to return to Major League Baseball in some capacity. Wedge was a manager for the Seattle Mariners from 2011-13 and as a player development advisor for the Toronto Blue Jays remotely.