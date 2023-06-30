Keeping up with the crime log — June 30

The Wichita State Police Department (WSUPD) maintains a daily log of incidents on the WSU campus and surrounding area. Each case and its details can be accessed via the Crime Log website on the WSU homepage.

This week, some notable entries were:

Theft from NIRDT

Officers were assigned to investigate a reported theft from the National Institute for Research and Digital Transformation (NIRDT) last Tuesday morning, June 20. NIRDT, a business solution provider and research facility, focuses on providing digital solutions and refinements for educational and corporate bodies. One of the facility’s most recent achievements has been creating a fully functional molecular diagnostic lab to distribute and receive COVID tests and results rapidly.

Profanity altercation

Last Thursday afternoon, June 22, WSUPD officers were called outside Shocker Hall after a bystander reported two individuals yelling profanities at another student. While the nature of the incident was not specified in the Crime Log responding officers filed a report of the incident.