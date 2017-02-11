Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Rematch with Kansas? ESPN thinks so.

Evan Pflugradt, Editor-in-ChiefFebruary 11, 2017Leave a Comment

Kevin Brown

Kevin Brown

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The road to the Final Four doesn’t officially start until March, but for the first time, the selection committee is offering an early sneak peek at potential seedings.

Saturday morning the tournament committee announced their top 16 seeds. Each of which can change in the 29 days before selection Sunday.

The top seeds are:

East – Midwest – South – West

No. 1 Seeds: Villanova – Kansas – Baylor – Gonzaga

No. 2 Seeds: Louisville – FSU – UNC – Oregon

No. 3 Seeds: Kentucky – Arizona – Florida- Virginia

No. 4 Seeds: UCLA- Duke- Butler- West Virginia

Kansas, who leads the standings in the Big 12 (9-2), currently, is expected to take the top seed in the Midwest region.

How likely is it for Wichita State to meet up for a rematch of the 2015 showdown? Likely, says ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi, who puts together ESPN’s Bracketology, moved Wichita State up to a nine-seed in the Midwest. Lunardi previously had the Shockers as a 12-seed in the West, with Illinois State in the play-in game as another projected 12-seed.

In the latest projections, Wichita State would earn the assumed automatic-bid from winning the MVC tournament in St. Louis — which the Shockers have won once in the last three seasons.

Wichita State would face eight-seed Dayton in Tulsa. The winner would take on the winner of one-seeded Kansas and the 16-seed to be named — a 16-seed has never defeated a one-seed in tournament history.

The Shockers were victors of the last meeting, defeating two-seeded Kansas as a seven-seed in the Round of 32 — 78-65.

Who would win in a NCAA Tournament rematch?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

PHOTOS: Shockers bring Bears bad news
PHOTOS: Shockers bring Bears bad news
Shockers shoot platoons at the Bears in blowout victory
Shockers shoot platoons at the Bears in blowout victory
Unselfish play key for fourth straight MVC title
Unselfish play key for fourth straight MVC title
Frankamp selected as MVC’s player of the week
Frankamp selected as MVC’s player of the week
Beach: The Shockers have room to breathe
Beach: The Shockers have room to breathe

Other stories filed under Sports

PHOTOS: Aces accept defeat from Shockers
PHOTOS: Aces accept defeat from Shockers
Former Shocker reaches nationally televised bowling championship
Former Shocker reaches nationally televised bowling championship
Bessard’s game-winner puts Shockers back on track
Bessard’s game-winner puts Shockers back on track
PHOTOS: Shockers bring Bears bad news
PHOTOS: Shockers bring Bears bad news
Shockers shoot platoons at the Bears in blowout victory
Shockers shoot platoons at the Bears in blowout victory
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Rematch with Kansas? ESPN thinks so.

    Bowling

    Former Shocker reaches nationally televised bowling championship

  • Rematch with Kansas? ESPN thinks so.

    Campus

    The Flats at WSU announces leasing options, students weigh in on prices

  • Rematch with Kansas? ESPN thinks so.

    Columns

    Farewell, friend.

  • Rematch with Kansas? ESPN thinks so.

    Campus

    Want to break ground on Braeburn Square? Here’s what it takes.

  • Rematch with Kansas? ESPN thinks so.

    Campus

    Wichita State prepares for immigration ban

  • Rematch with Kansas? ESPN thinks so.

    Campus

    How Brownback’s higher education budgets affect Wichita State

  • Rematch with Kansas? ESPN thinks so.

    Campus

    Wichita State’s porcelain thrones: The top spots to poop on campus

  • Rematch with Kansas? ESPN thinks so.

    Campus

    Experiential Education building opens at Wichita State

  • Rematch with Kansas? ESPN thinks so.

    Men's Basketball

    Illinois State claims top spot, Shockers suffer first MVC loss

  • Rematch with Kansas? ESPN thinks so.

    Men's Basketball

    Halftime: Shockers trail Illinois State, hot shooting numbers fall in final minutes