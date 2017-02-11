Rematch with Kansas? ESPN thinks so.

Kevin Brown

Kevin Brown

The road to the Final Four doesn’t officially start until March, but for the first time, the selection committee is offering an early sneak peek at potential seedings.

Saturday morning the tournament committee announced their top 16 seeds. Each of which can change in the 29 days before selection Sunday.

The top seeds are:

East – Midwest – South – West

No. 1 Seeds: Villanova – Kansas – Baylor – Gonzaga

No. 2 Seeds: Louisville – FSU – UNC – Oregon

No. 3 Seeds: Kentucky – Arizona – Florida- Virginia

No. 4 Seeds: UCLA- Duke- Butler- West Virginia

Kansas, who leads the standings in the Big 12 (9-2), currently, is expected to take the top seed in the Midwest region.

How likely is it for Wichita State to meet up for a rematch of the 2015 showdown? Likely, says ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi, who puts together ESPN’s Bracketology, moved Wichita State up to a nine-seed in the Midwest. Lunardi previously had the Shockers as a 12-seed in the West, with Illinois State in the play-in game as another projected 12-seed.

In the latest projections, Wichita State would earn the assumed automatic-bid from winning the MVC tournament in St. Louis — which the Shockers have won once in the last three seasons.

Wichita State would face eight-seed Dayton in Tulsa. The winner would take on the winner of one-seeded Kansas and the 16-seed to be named — a 16-seed has never defeated a one-seed in tournament history.

The Shockers were victors of the last meeting, defeating two-seeded Kansas as a seven-seed in the Round of 32 — 78-65.