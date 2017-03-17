Man who goes 0-16 in bracket challenge has Wichita State winning it all

Millions of brackets are filled out every year. Nobody ever gets a perfect bracket.

After the first day of the NCAA Tournament, one entry in the Yahoo Sports Tourney Pick’Em contest as being uniquely terrible.

One bracket named “Bracket McBracketface” went 0-16 through Thursday’s games.

He picked No. 10 seed Wichita State to beat No. 16 seed South Dakota State in the championship. His predicted the final score of the championship game to be 1-0.

See his complete bracket here.

Thursday, 14 of the 16 games were won by the lower seed.