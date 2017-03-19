Landry Shamet blocked at the buzzer, Wichita State falls to Kentucky

Wichita State had two 3-pointers blocked in the last 15 seconds of the game.

Close Wichita State's Landry Shamet (11) fakes a pass before shooting over Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3). Shamet scored 20 points in the Shockers' loss to the Wildcats. Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes Wichita State's Landry Shamet (11) fakes a pass before shooting over Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3). Shamet scored 20 points in the Shockers' loss to the Wildcats.

Landry Shamet sat without words as Miami’s Angel Rodriguez ran away with Wichita State’s shot at the Sweet 16. Gingerly, he made his way to the locker room. With every step he felt some sort of personal responsibility for the loss.

He had only played three games. He spent the year sidelined with an injury.

He tried to remind himself that everything happens for a reason, but he couldn’t help but feel the burden of being held out of the journey. His competitiveness overtook all emotions.

Isaac Brown, Wichita State assistant coach, pulled Shamet in and said, “Next season starts now.”

Wichita State needed a leader — Shamet knew head coach Gregg Marshall wouldn’t replace his veteran backcourt over night, but Shamet knew leaders would emerge.

Mid-season, Marshall pushed Shamet to run his offense. At the point guard, Shamet, the Missouri Valley Freshman of the Year, led Wichita State to 22 of 23 wins dating back to late December.

“I was starting to get really comfortable,” Shamet said.

He worked to get his confidence, then he had to push confidence into his teammates.

Sunday, the Shockers (31-4) met another 30-win team. Shamet’s confidence was tested to the the highest-level of play in his career.

Friday post victory over Northern Kentucky, Kentucky guards Isaiah Briscoe and Malik Monk said they were unfamiliar with the name “Shamet.” They had yet seen his play before, let alone heard his name.

For four minutes, most of the country knew Shamet’s name.

Miscommunication between Zach Brown and Shamet led to a breakaway steal and dunk for Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox. Fox, with emphasis, flushed the dunk and ignited the crowd as Kentucky pulled ahead to lead by seven points with four minutes left in play.

Shamet rushed up the court to challenge Fox — Shamet scored at the rim.

Still trailing by five points and running out of time, Shamet kept the ball in his hands and worked the ball up the court. In the right position, he pulled the trigger with Fox in his face. Fox was called for the foul while Shamet was in the shooting motion, and three made free throws erased Kentucky’s lead down to two points.

Monk put Kentucky up five again with a 3-pointer. Off a broken down offensive set with Shamet firing from deep late in the shot-clock, Rashard Kelly pulled in the rebound and found Zach Brown for an open 3-pointer.

Fox, working on Shamet, rushed down court for a one-handed slam dunk. Shamet, playing with four fouls, squared his feet to the basket and poised for the game’s highlight reel 3-pointer, putting the Shockers behind only a point.

Wichita State had their offense disrupted by pressure from Monk and Fox. With Monk in his face and time expiring, Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie fired an off-balance 3-pointer that was blocked by Monk.

Monk hit two free throws, and without a timeout for the game’s final 55 seconds, Shamet tried to find space to hit the 3-pointer to tie. Kentucky center Bam Adebayo followed Shamet and tipped the ball as it left Shamet’s hand with two seconds on the clock.

“I just tried to stay aggressive and make my open looks and take advantage or whatever opportunity came,” Shamet said. “Coach said late game execution was on him. It’s on me. I’m the point guard.

“It was clear what we were supposed to do, I just didn’t do exactly what we needed to do there down the stretch on a few possessions.”

Teammate Daishon Smith watched on the sideline as Shamet nearly pulled the game into overtime.

“He showed how talented he was,” Smith said. “He took talented shots, he penetrated, he did what he needed to almost pull out the win.

“We’re sad — heartbroken. We had a team we really thought could go far.”

No. 2 seed Kentucky advanced to the Sweet 16 by defeating the Shockers 65-62. Kentucky now owns a 2-0 series against Wichita State. The Shockers ended their perfect 3-0 record against No. 2 seeds in the tournament.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to continue to fight all the way to the last second,” Brown said. “Wish things went different at the end, but that’s how the game goes. You win some. You lose some. We’ll be all right.”