Wichita State reigns The American’s leaderboards; meets USF for first time Sunday

Close Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly looks for a pass against the Houston Cougars Thursday in Koch Arena. Matt Crow

Matt Crow Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly looks for a pass against the Houston Cougars Thursday in Koch Arena.

No. 9 Wichita State made a big splash in conference play after two double-digit wins over UConn and Houston.

Not only did The Shockers secure the win for their first two games in the conference, they also lead multiple leaderboards in The American.

The lead in not just one, but six categories:

Wichita State leads in scoring offense (84.4), field goal percentage (.480), rebounding margin (+10.7), assists (17.9), defensive rebound percentage (.772) and three-pointers per game (9.6).

After an 18-point win at home, The Shockers follow up with a Sunday afternoon game against USF. Wichita State and USF will meet for the first time in history Sunday afternoon.

USF is currently 7-9 overall and 0-3 in The American. They are currently on a three game lose streak, and are 1-4 on the road.

So far in the conference, USF has lost to Houston, SMU, and most recently to ECU.

USF only has one returner from the 2016-17 rotation, sophomore forward Tulio Da Silva. He is averaging a team-high 6.4 boards this season.

Penn State transfer, Payton Banks, is USF’s leading scorer at 12.7 points. Fairleigh Dickinson transfer, Stephon Jiggetts, is their second leading scorer with 11.6 points and averages a team-high 3.8 assists.

The Bulls average 63.9 points per game and has a -4.2 scoring margin. They also average 35.6 rebounds per game with a 0.9 margin.

USF’s assistant Coach Chad Dollar coached a year under Marshall for the 2010-11 season when the Shockers won the NIT Championship.

Senior forward Rashard Kelly has participated in 99 victories over his four seasons. A WSU win over USF on Sunday would make him just the sixth player in Wichita State history to reach 100.

Tipoff is at 3 p.m. and will be broadcasted on CBS Sports.