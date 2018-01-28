Shockers go for 700th win in The Roundhouse Sunday

Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterJanuary 28, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp scores over Tulsa forward Geno Artison during the first half in Reynolds Center.

No. 17 Wichita State is going for their 700th win in Charles Koch Arena against Tulsa on Sunday.

Not including exhibition games, The Shockers are 699-217 in The Roundhouse since the building’s opening in 1955.

31 of the 699 wins at home were against Tulsa.

Wichita State most recently met with Tulsa on Jan. 13 where The Shockers won by three points. Tulsa’s Sterling Taplin, who had 26 points, missed the three that would have sent the two teams into overtime.

In that game, both sophomore guard Landry Shamet and senior guard Conner Frankamp each contributed 16 points. The Shamet/Frankamp backcourt had eight of The Shockers’ 10 threes.

The Golden Hurricane is coming off of a home win over Memphis where Tulsa won by seven. In that game, Tulsa’s DaQuan Jeffries had a season-high 24 points.

Tulsa is 4-4 in The American and 11-9 overall. They average 73.7 points and 38.5 rebounds per game (+2.1 rebounding margin).

The Shockers are entering Sunday’s game ranked third nationally in rebound margin (+10.6). Wichita State is averaging 83.1 points per game with a 14.1 scoring margin.

Both Frankamp and senior center Shaquille Morris have an opportunity on Sunday to make Shocker history.

Morris is just one block away from tying Robert Elmore for second on WSU’s all-time blocks list. So far this season, Morris has 35 blocks, which already matches the amount of blocks he had all of last season.

Frankamp is just two threes away from becoming just the seventh Shocker in school history to hit 150 career threes. He has had 148 threes in just 82 games.

A win on Sunday brings WSU into the midway point of conference play with a 7-2 record. It would be the eighth-consecutive season that The Shockers have reached the midway point with 7+ victories.

Tipoff is at 5 p.m. and will be broadcasted on CBS Sports.

 

