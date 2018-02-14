Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Shamet makes final 30 for Naismith Award

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterFebruary 14, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita+State+guard+Landry+Shamet+drives+through+a+UConn+defender+during+the+Shockers+victory+over+UConn.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet drives through a UConn defender during the Shockers victory over UConn.

Wichita State guard Landry Shamet drives through a UConn defender during the Shockers victory over UConn.

Matt Crow

Matt Crow

Wichita State guard Landry Shamet drives through a UConn defender during the Shockers victory over UConn.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sophomore guard Landry Shamet was announced as one of 30 men’s basketball players who have been named to the Naismith Trophy Late Season Team.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The 30 players selected are considered as forerunners for the award which will be awarded April 1st in San Diego during the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

10 semifinalist will be selected and announced on Feb. 28.

Shamet is the first Shocker to make the final 30 since Ron Baker in 2015. In 2014, Fred VanVleet was a semifinalist and Head Coach Gregg Marshall was named the Naismith National Coach of the Year.

Shamet avergages 30.5 minutes per game and leads The Shockers in points averaging 14.8. 5.2 He also averages 5.2 assists and three rebounds per game.

Shamet is the leader in assists (5.2) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.6) and is in the top-3 in both three-point field goals (62) and three-point percentage (.456) for The American.

In the  2016-17 season, Shamet was named First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference, NABC Second Team All-District 16, MVC Freshman of the Year,  MVC All-Freshman Team, and MVC All-Newcomer Team.

The full list of players on the list are as followed:

2018 Naismith Trophy Late Season Team

Deandre Ayton (Fr.), Arizona

Marvin Bagley III (Fr.), Duke

Mohamed Bamba (Fr.), Texas

Keita Bates-Diop (Jr.), Ohio State

Joel Berry II (Sr.), North Carolina

Trevon Bluiett (Sr.), Xavier

Mikal Bridges (Jr.), Villanova

Miles Bridges (So.), Michigan State

Bryce Brown (Jr.), Auburn

Jalen Brunson (Jr.), Villanova

Jevon Carter (Sr.), West Virginia

Gary Clark (Sr.), Cincinnati

Mike Daum (Jr.), South Dakota State

Angel Delgado (Sr.), Seton Hall

Carsen Edwards (So.), Purdue

Vince Edwards (Sr.), Purdue

Keenan Evans (Sr.), Texas Tech

Marcus Foster (Sr.), Creighton

Devonte’ Graham (Sr.), Kansas

Kyle Guy (So.), Virginia

Tra Holder (Sr.), Arizona State

Chandler Hutchison (Sr.), Boise State

Kevin Knox (Fr.), Kentucky

Jock Landale (Sr.), St. Mary’s

Caleb Martin (Jr.), Nevada

Luke Maye (Jr.), North Carolina

Collin Sexton (Fr.), Alabama

Landry Shamet (So.), Wichita State

Allonzo Trier (Jr.), Arizona

Trae Young (Fr.), Oklahoma

 

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Shockers’ unselfish play ‘a thing to marvel at’
Shockers’ unselfish play ‘a thing to marvel at’
‘Shooters shoot:’ Shocker guards ignite 21-point win over UConn
‘Shooters shoot:’ Shocker guards ignite 21-point win over UConn
Shockers going for season sweep of Huskies on Saturday
Shockers going for season sweep of Huskies on Saturday
Shockers ‘play the most angry’ to defeat Memphis by 20
Shockers ‘play the most angry’ to defeat Memphis by 20
Wichita State looking to bounce back; Set eyes on Tigers
Wichita State looking to bounce back; Set eyes on Tigers

Other stories filed under Sports

Shockers’ unselfish play ‘a thing to marvel at’
Shockers’ unselfish play ‘a thing to marvel at’
Wichita State women’s basketball team involved in bus accident
Wichita State women’s basketball team involved in bus accident
‘Shooters shoot:’ Shocker guards ignite 21-point win over UConn
‘Shooters shoot:’ Shocker guards ignite 21-point win over UConn
Shockers fall to No. 1 UConn by 81 points; Second largest margin of victory in women’s DI NCAA history
Shockers fall to No. 1 UConn by 81 points; Second largest margin of victory in women’s DI NCAA history
Shockers going for season sweep of Huskies on Saturday
Shockers going for season sweep of Huskies on Saturday
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Shamet makes final 30 for Naismith Award

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers’ unselfish play ‘a thing to marvel at’

  • Shamet makes final 30 for Naismith Award

    Men's Basketball

    ‘Shooters shoot:’ Shocker guards ignite 21-point win over UConn

  • Shamet makes final 30 for Naismith Award

    Sports

    Shockers fall to No. 1 UConn by 81 points; Second largest margin of victory in women’s DI NCAA history

  • Shamet makes final 30 for Naismith Award

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers going for season sweep of Huskies on Saturday

  • Shamet makes final 30 for Naismith Award

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers ‘play the most angry’ to defeat Memphis by 20

  • Shamet makes final 30 for Naismith Award

    Men's Basketball

    Wichita State looking to bounce back; Set eyes on Tigers

  • Shamet makes final 30 for Naismith Award

    Sports

    Ron Baker’s 2017-18 NBA season ends prematurely due to shoulder injury

  • Shamet makes final 30 for Naismith Award

    Men's Basketball

    Temple upsets No. 16 Wichita State in Shockers’ first OT of the season

  • Shamet makes final 30 for Naismith Award

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls

  • Shamet makes final 30 for Naismith Award

    Men's Basketball

    Coaching for a cause; Marshall supports Coaching for Literacy