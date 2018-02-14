Shamet makes final 30 for Naismith Award

Wichita State guard Landry Shamet drives through a UConn defender during the Shockers victory over UConn.

Wichita State guard Landry Shamet drives through a UConn defender during the Shockers victory over UConn.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Sophomore guard Landry Shamet was announced as one of 30 men’s basketball players who have been named to the Naismith Trophy Late Season Team.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The 30 players selected are considered as forerunners for the award which will be awarded April 1st in San Diego during the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

10 semifinalist will be selected and announced on Feb. 28.

Shamet is the first Shocker to make the final 30 since Ron Baker in 2015. In 2014, Fred VanVleet was a semifinalist and Head Coach Gregg Marshall was named the Naismith National Coach of the Year.

Shamet avergages 30.5 minutes per game and leads The Shockers in points averaging 14.8. 5.2 He also averages 5.2 assists and three rebounds per game.

Shamet is the leader in assists (5.2) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.6) and is in the top-3 in both three-point field goals (62) and three-point percentage (.456) for The American.

In the 2016-17 season, Shamet was named First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference, NABC Second Team All-District 16, MVC Freshman of the Year, MVC All-Freshman Team, and MVC All-Newcomer Team.

The full list of players on the list are as followed:

2018 Naismith Trophy Late Season Team

Deandre Ayton (Fr.), Arizona

Marvin Bagley III (Fr.), Duke

Mohamed Bamba (Fr.), Texas

Keita Bates-Diop (Jr.), Ohio State

Joel Berry II (Sr.), North Carolina

Trevon Bluiett (Sr.), Xavier

Mikal Bridges (Jr.), Villanova

Miles Bridges (So.), Michigan State

Bryce Brown (Jr.), Auburn

Jalen Brunson (Jr.), Villanova

Jevon Carter (Sr.), West Virginia

Gary Clark (Sr.), Cincinnati

Mike Daum (Jr.), South Dakota State

Angel Delgado (Sr.), Seton Hall

Carsen Edwards (So.), Purdue

Vince Edwards (Sr.), Purdue

Keenan Evans (Sr.), Texas Tech

Marcus Foster (Sr.), Creighton

Devonte’ Graham (Sr.), Kansas

Kyle Guy (So.), Virginia

Tra Holder (Sr.), Arizona State

Chandler Hutchison (Sr.), Boise State

Kevin Knox (Fr.), Kentucky

Jock Landale (Sr.), St. Mary’s

Caleb Martin (Jr.), Nevada

Luke Maye (Jr.), North Carolina

Collin Sexton (Fr.), Alabama

Landry Shamet (So.), Wichita State

Allonzo Trier (Jr.), Arizona

Trae Young (Fr.), Oklahoma