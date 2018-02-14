Shamet makes final 30 for Naismith Award
Sophomore guard Landry Shamet was announced as one of 30 men’s basketball players who have been named to the Naismith Trophy Late Season Team.
The announcement was made Wednesday morning by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
The 30 players selected are considered as forerunners for the award which will be awarded April 1st in San Diego during the NCAA Tournament Final Four.
10 semifinalist will be selected and announced on Feb. 28.
Shamet is the first Shocker to make the final 30 since Ron Baker in 2015. In 2014, Fred VanVleet was a semifinalist and Head Coach Gregg Marshall was named the Naismith National Coach of the Year.
Shamet avergages 30.5 minutes per game and leads The Shockers in points averaging 14.8. 5.2 He also averages 5.2 assists and three rebounds per game.
Shamet is the leader in assists (5.2) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.6) and is in the top-3 in both three-point field goals (62) and three-point percentage (.456) for The American.
In the 2016-17 season, Shamet was named First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference, NABC Second Team All-District 16, MVC Freshman of the Year, MVC All-Freshman Team, and MVC All-Newcomer Team.
The full list of players on the list are as followed:
2018 Naismith Trophy Late Season Team
Deandre Ayton (Fr.), Arizona
Marvin Bagley III (Fr.), Duke
Mohamed Bamba (Fr.), Texas
Keita Bates-Diop (Jr.), Ohio State
Joel Berry II (Sr.), North Carolina
Trevon Bluiett (Sr.), Xavier
Mikal Bridges (Jr.), Villanova
Miles Bridges (So.), Michigan State
Bryce Brown (Jr.), Auburn
Jalen Brunson (Jr.), Villanova
Jevon Carter (Sr.), West Virginia
Gary Clark (Sr.), Cincinnati
Mike Daum (Jr.), South Dakota State
Angel Delgado (Sr.), Seton Hall
Carsen Edwards (So.), Purdue
Vince Edwards (Sr.), Purdue
Keenan Evans (Sr.), Texas Tech
Marcus Foster (Sr.), Creighton
Devonte’ Graham (Sr.), Kansas
Kyle Guy (So.), Virginia
Tra Holder (Sr.), Arizona State
Chandler Hutchison (Sr.), Boise State
Kevin Knox (Fr.), Kentucky
Jock Landale (Sr.), St. Mary’s
Caleb Martin (Jr.), Nevada
Luke Maye (Jr.), North Carolina
Collin Sexton (Fr.), Alabama
Landry Shamet (So.), Wichita State
Allonzo Trier (Jr.), Arizona
Trae Young (Fr.), Oklahoma
