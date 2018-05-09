Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Shockers complete 2018-2019 roster with West Virginia transfer

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterMay 8, 2018Leave a Comment

Teddy Allen celebrates during a victory over Oklahoma.

Courtesy Photo

Teddy Allen celebrates during a victory over Oklahoma.

The final men’s basketball scholarship spot for the 2018-19 season has been filled by West Virginia transfer Teddy Allen, who announced his commitment to Wichita State via Twitter Tuesday evening.

Allen will have to sit out next season, but will be eligible as a redshirt sophomore for the 2019-20 season.

He was granted release from West Virginia after helping the Mountaineers to a Sweet 16 appearance. The 6-foot-5 forward was one of the most-sought-after transfers in the country. Allen, who pegged the Nicknamed “Teddy Buckets,” Allen played in 35 games as a freshman, averaging 7.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.9 minutes.

Allen, who attended Boys Town High for high school, was a stand-out shooter who garnered national attention. He was named the 2016-17 Nebraska High School Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior, and ranked 12th nationally in scoring at 31.6 points a game.

Allen officially completes The Shockers’ 2018-19 roster, rounding out the recruiting class of Ricky Torres, Jamarius Burton, Dexter Dennis, Erik Stevenson, Morris Udeze, Chance Moore, Jaime Echenique and Isaiah Chandler.

