Shockers complete 2018-2019 roster with West Virginia transfer

The final men’s basketball scholarship spot for the 2018-19 season has been filled by West Virginia transfer Teddy Allen, who announced his commitment to Wichita State via Twitter Tuesday evening.

I have committed to Coach Marshall and Wichita State University. I want to thank everyone who’s supported me throughout this process and my freshman year. Can’t wait to get to work in Wichita ! All the glory to my Lord and Savior ! #watchus pic.twitter.com/z85X8x2XcX — T Sauce (@JussHoopTeddy) May 9, 2018

Allen will have to sit out next season, but will be eligible as a redshirt sophomore for the 2019-20 season.

He was granted release from West Virginia after helping the Mountaineers to a Sweet 16 appearance. The 6-foot-5 forward was one of the most-sought-after transfers in the country. Allen, who pegged the Nicknamed “Teddy Buckets,” Allen played in 35 games as a freshman, averaging 7.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.9 minutes.

Allen, who attended Boys Town High for high school, was a stand-out shooter who garnered national attention. He was named the 2016-17 Nebraska High School Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior, and ranked 12th nationally in scoring at 31.6 points a game.

Allen officially completes The Shockers’ 2018-19 roster, rounding out the recruiting class of Ricky Torres, Jamarius Burton, Dexter Dennis, Erik Stevenson, Morris Udeze, Chance Moore, Jaime Echenique and Isaiah Chandler.