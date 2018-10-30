Wichita State locks up series with Oklahoma State Cowboys

An Oklahoma State Cowboy fan holds up a sign before Wichita State tips off against Oklahoma State Cowboys in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday.

Wichita State men’s basketball will play a four-year series with the Oklahoma State Cowboys starting next season.

Each team will alternate hosting; the series will start in Stillwater on Dec. 8 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. WSU will host the Cowboys in 2020 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

WSU reserves the choice to host OSU at either Charles Koch Arena or INTRUST Bank Arena in 2022.

“They’ve got great basketball tradition,” WSU Head Coach Gregg Marshall said. “It’s good to lock them up for a four-year series. It’s good to get the Big 12 action in for these kids.”

The Shockers do not play the Cowboys this year, but do continue their Big 12 series with Baylor and Oklahoma as part of their non-conference schedule.