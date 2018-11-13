Man holding gun arrested near campus after chase
A man holding a gun near campus was arrested near campus Monday evening, campus police said in an alert email.
The suspect fled on foot, police said, and was “taken into custody after a short foot chase.”
“The gun was recovered after the suspect dropped it during the chase,” the email said.
The incident happened around 7 Monday night near the intersection of 17th and Yale, south of campus.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Andrew Linnabary is the 2018-2019 Digital Managing Editor of The Sunflower.
He is a senior studying journalism and minoring in English. Linnabary is from Wichita, Kansas. After graduation, he plans to pursue a career in journalism.
