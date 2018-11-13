Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Man holding gun arrested near campus after chase

Andrew Linnabary, Digital Managing EditorNovember 12, 2018Leave a Comment

A man holding a gun near campus was arrested near campus Monday evening, campus police said in an alert email.

The suspect fled on foot, police said, and was “taken into custody after a short foot chase.”

“The gun was recovered after the suspect dropped it during the chase,” the email said.

The incident happened around 7 Monday night near the intersection of 17th and Yale, south of campus.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

About the Writer
Andrew Linnabary, Digital Managing Editor

Andrew Linnabary is the 2018-2019 Digital Managing Editor of The Sunflower.

He is a senior studying journalism and minoring in English. Linnabary is from Wichita, Kansas. After graduation, he plans to pursue a career in journalism.

