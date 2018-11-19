Shockers celebrate best start since 1996

Wichita State freshman Carla Bremaud looks to pass during their game against Houston Baptist on Nov. 17, 2018 at Koch Arena.

Wichita State celebrated its best program start since 1996 on Saturday.

The Shockers defeated Houston Baptist by a score of 68-50.

WSU Head Coach Keitha Adams said despite the team’s hot start, the team is still “a work in progress.”

“We’re needing to really focus on valuing the basketball and cutting our turnovers down,” Adams said. “We wanted to get 15 or fewer turnovers a game today we had 16 — so that’s an improvement.

“We still want to bring it down but we are going to take every game and every practice as an improvement.”

WSU senior Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage echoed the same sentiment as her coach regarding the team’s early turnover struggles.

“During practice this week we really buckled down on that,” Lozada-Cabbage said. “We ran every time we turned the ball over.”

Freshman Trajata Colbert scored 12 points and snagged 13 rebounds in Saturday’s action. Colbert did not appear in the team’s previous game.

“That kid just kept battling,” Adams said of Colbert. “Our team, we’re going to take some hits, we’re going to have some adversity, (and) there’s going to be some things that we’re going to have to do as Trajata did right there.”