Here are some of February’s eye-catching crime log entries

Andrew Linnabary, Digital Managing Editor|March 3, 2019

The police department’s daily crime log had 88 reports in February. Here are some of the more eye-catching offenses.

— On February 6, “a man wrote in the book at the art gallery in the [Rhatigan Student Center] that he was the victim of human trafficking and a man was trying to kill him,” the crime log says. “The man requested being contacted at the Union Rescue Mission.” The case was sent to the Wichita Police Department.

WSU Police Chief Rodney Clark said the man was describing something that happened “like decades ago, according to him, in Florida, so it wasn’t anything to do with the city of Wichita or anything.”

“I don’t know his motivation,” Clark said. “I don’t know if he was homeless or just mentally … we do deal with people like that frequently who might not be exactly correct in what they’re saying. And there was an exhibit going on about human trafficking, which was kind of ironic, you know? But what prompted him to write that in the book — your guess would be as good as mine.”

— Also on February 6, campus police found bullet casings at 16th and Yale, near FaHere’sirmount Park. The casings were found after an investigation of the area because of “a drive-by shooting reported to [the Wichita Police Department]” at 6:40 a.m. That crime log entry was followed by another entry at 8:30 p.m. describing casings found at Fairmount Park after “reports of gunshots in the area of Fairmount Park.

— On February 19, a former student shouted and “started throwing objects” — including a ring and a book — at officers in Wilner Auditorium. The man was arrested for battery of a law enforcement officer and for having drug paraphernalia.

— On February 26, there was report in Ablah Library of a man “who has been urinating on chairs.”

— On February 28, a man was found passed out by Hubbard Hall’s fifth floor elevator around 11 a.m. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

— Also on February 28, 2019, a woman reported an iPhone lost during the May 2018 commencement ceremony.

