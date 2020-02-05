Men’s tennis regroups with doubleheader sweep in Kansas City

A tennis raquet and ball on the court at the new courts in Fairmount Parks.

A tennis raquet and ball on the court at the new courts in Fairmount Parks.

A tennis raquet and ball on the court at the new courts in Fairmount Parks.

After losing in a heartbreaker to No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday, the Wichita State men’s tennis team regrouped with back-to-back 5-1 victories against Creighton and UMKC on Tuesday in Kansas City. The win improved their record to 7-3 on the season.

Here’s how the matches went down:

Creighton (5-1, W)

The Shockers had to switch up their doubles lineup due to the absence of Murkel Dellien. Elio Lago and Orel Ovil moved up to the No. 1 doubles position from the third position, but lost the match 4-5. Benjamin Niv and Alex Richards played in the two spot and won their match 6-2. All-american Marius Frosa teamed up with Yi Jui Lo in the third spot. Those two also won their match, 6-3.

As for singles, Frosa dominated his match 6-0, 6-1, and Lago followed with a win as well 6-2, 7-6. Ovil’s three set victory sealed the match win for the Shockers. Yi Jui Lo also won his singles match.

UMKC (5-1, W)

The match against UMKC was singles only.

Frosa led things off with a 6-1, 6-3 victory against his former teammate Austin Williams. Lago quickly defeated his opponent in a two-set sweep, 6-2, 7-5. Freshman Yi Jui Lo stayed hot, recording another win, this time in a three-set marathon, 6-3, 7-6, 10-8.

Niv, who is also a freshman, was able to snag his first collegiate singles victory, 6-1, 6-2. Richards was the last Shocker victory of the day.

Ovil was the lone WSU player to lose his singles match.

Up Next

The Shockers will look to continue their hot start to the season against Drake on Feb. 14 in De Moines, Iowa. The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.