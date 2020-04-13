Former Shocker guard Jamarius Burton commits to Texas Tech

Wichita State sophomore Jamarius Burton prepares to cross over two USF defenders during the game against the Bulls on Feb. 20 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Former Wichita State point guard Jamarius Burton has found a new home. On Monday, Burton announced his commitment to Texas Tech after narrowing his list down to four schools earlier last week.

Ever since Burton entered his name into the transfer portal one day after the conclusion of the season, he has become a prized commodity as one of the top transfer guards. Prior to choosing Texas Tech, Burton had Marquette, Xavier and Seton Hall in his final four while also being ranked as the 10th best sit-out transfer by ESPN.

Despite dealing with injuries at the start of his sophomore campaign, Burton excelled at the point guard position during the 2019-20 season as he went on to average 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The 6’4 guard also led the Shockers in minutes this past season as he started 24 of the 31 games this past season.

Burton becomes the fifth of the seven scholarship players that have entered the transfer portal to announce their next destination. Morris Udeze and DeAntoni Gordon are yet to announce where they will be continuing their collegiate careers.

Udeze appears the closest to selecting his next school as he has reported interest from Arizona State, Butler, Saint Louis and San Diego State, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

The sophomore guard will most likely have to sit out the 2020-21 season with the Red Raiders unless he is able to get a waiver. But a more recent report from D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rodgers has the NCAA voting on May 20 for a rule change that would make transfers like Burton to be immediately eligible.

For WSU, they are down to three scholarships available for the 2020-21 season — two if Dexter Dennis opts to return for his junior season. The Shockers are hopeful to add some depth throughout the roster including the center position as the round out the roster.