Aggravated burglary reported at WSU fraternity house 

Wichita State University police are searching for two suspects after a reported burglary at a fraternity house near campus.

WSUPD responded at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an aggravated burglary at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house, 1714 N. Fairmount. Police say residents noticed two unidentified individuals trying to leave the house with stolen property.

When confronted, police say the suspects indicated they had a weapon, but never showed one, and fled the area. Police say they located the suspect vehicle, a Black Mercedes sedan, later Wednesday night.

The vehicle led police on a short chase that ended at a nearby apartment complex. The suspects then fled on foot, police say, and have not been apprehended at this time.

Police describe the first suspect as a white male in his early 20s, who is approximately 5’10, weighs 130 pounds, has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker and gray sweatpants. The second suspect is described as a white female in her early 20s with a medium build and shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a white top with black shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident or identity of the suspects can contact WSUPD at (316) 978-3450 or via email at [email protected].