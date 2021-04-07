Matchup against No. 1 Oklahoma postponed

Wichita State sophomore Sydney McKinney looks to swing during the game against ECU at Wilkins Stadium on Mar. 28, 2021.

The matchup many fans and players have been looking forward to will have to wait.

The Wichita State women’s softball team was supposed to play the Oklahoma University Women’s softball team on Wednesday, April 7. However, the game has been postponed to Tuesday, May 4 at 6 p.m.

The Shockers are currently ranked as the No. 25 team in the nation. They have a 24-5 overall record and are 7-1 so far in the American Athletic Conference. The Sooners are currently ranked No. 1in the country. Their overall record this year is 28-0, and they are 6-0 so far in the Big 12 Conference.

“All week I think we have done a good job preparing for them, watching film, knowing what their pitchers are going to throw,” senior Madison Perrigan said. “We would do that for anybody that we are going to face so we are preparing and doing what we need to do to give them a run for their money.”

The Shockers will play another conference series against Houston. The first game of the series will be on Friday, April 9 at 5 pm.