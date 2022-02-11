Wylie Glover hired as general manager for the Sunflower Softball League

The 2022 season will not be the end of senior Wylie Glover’s softball career. Last week on National Girls and Women in Sports Day – Feb. 2 – Glover announced she accepted an internship for the Sunflower Softball League.

The Sunflower Softball League allows for female collegiate softball athletes to continue working on their craft. The athletes get a little rest from hour practices, but they still have the opportunity to get those reps in. The program runs from June 17 to July 17. They are expected to play about 30 games on college campuses in the Wichita area.

The league was created by Casey Walkup – Wichita State alumni and baseball player. He reached out to Glover about the internship. She consulted with Walkup late in 2021 to help give ideas about the program. The league hopes to include up to 100 players.

The only summer league for collegiate softball players is the Florida Gulf Coast League – which Glover attended in summer of 2021. According to NCSA, there are over 30,000 collegiate athletes. With so many players competing for a spot in only one league, the odds of getting into the FGCL is difficult. Walkup wanted there to be another option for players.

“Casey Walkup reached out to me and asked if I wanted to be involved. I knew I wanted to stay in softball somehow,” Glover said. “I just didn’t know who I was going to do it. I just thought it was a good opportunity to kind of ease my way out of softball.”

Glover is a business and human resource management major who is set to graduate in spring of 2022. While she would love to continue her softball career as a player and travel overseas, the pay is not enough to make a living. Instead of giving up on softball altogether, Glover hopes she will continue working with sports.

“I want to stay in sports for sure,” Glover said. “Softball is something I am familiar with, but I also think branching out and learning about the operations of other sports and how they work and function is something I am not opposed to.”