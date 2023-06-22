Keeping up with WSU’s crime log — June 22

The Wichita State Police Department (WSUPD) maintains a daily log of incidents on the WSU campus and surrounding area. Each case and its details can be accessed via the Crime Log website on the WSU homepage.

This week, some notable entries were:

Individual seen throwing rocks at The Flats

A suspicious person was seen last Wednesday, June 14, morning throwing rocks at WSU’s student housing, The Flats. The individual was verbally reprimanded by responding officers, who filed a report of the incident.

Restricted-access lab compromised, tools stolen

WSUPD officers were called to 3800 E. WuShock Drive, nearby the Central Energy Plant, after it was discovered that a door leading to a restricted lab had been propped open. The discovery was made on Wednesday, June 14, shortly before 3 p.m. Later that day, power tools were reported stolen from the Central Energy Plant, and the theft was assigned to investigations.

Tires chalked

Early on the morning of Thursday, June 15, an individual called officers to report that their tires had been chalked by an unknown individual outside of Shocker Hall. Tire chalking is a frowned-upon practice typically utilized by parking enforcement officers to determine how long someone has parked in a particular spot. While WSU does not have any specifically listed rules on the legality of chalking, Parking Services claims to not utilize the tactic.