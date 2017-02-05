Frankamp keeps improving, Shockers climb back into the top spot

Dressed in yellow and black, not a one person in the 10,506 seats in Charles Koch Arena’s was seated. Energy radiated as each Shocker coach, player and fan alike looked for one thing: revenge.

“This one is personal,” Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall addressed a group of fans ahead of the game.

Looking to reclaim what hadn’t been lost since 2014, the Shockers challenged Illinois State — who sat atop the Missouri Valley Conference undefeated through 11 games — for the top spot.

After a neck-and-neck battle for the game’s first 10 minutes, WSU proved that even a team like the Redbirds, who had beaten the Shockers by 14 less than a month ago, has trouble topping the Shockers at home.

Led by Conner Frankamp’s career-high 18 points, who has steadily improved from 15 and 16 point performances in the last week, the Shockers finished 41 better on Saturday night.

“That’s what we’re capable of,” Marshall said.

Frankamp rattled a 3-pointer to send the Shockers up to an early 5-0 lead.

In the game’s final six minutes, Marshall emptied his bench. Senior John Robert Simon scored on a driving lay-up in the final two minutes of the game. He assisted an in-bounds alley-oop to teammate C.J. Keyser, wowing the crowd with explosive theatrics.

“We knew what we had at stake,” sophomore Markis McDuffie said.

WSU’s Shaq Morris commanded both ends with six rebounds in less than five minutes of action. With 11 points and 11 rebounds, he finished with a double-double for the second straight game — the first two of his career.

Already running with a double-digit lead, Frankamp, who entered the half with 13 points, rattled another 3-pointer while also drawing a technical foul. He added two more with a pair of free throws.

Frankamp finished with four 3-pointers on six attempts, shooting WSU ahead by more than double the Redbirds’ score.

“I feel like I played with quite a bit of confidence,” Frankamp said. “A lot of the credit has to go to my teammates for getting me the ball in the right spots.”

The Shockers came out of the half with even more energy than the start of the game. Back to back threes by WSU’s Zach Brown and Landry Shamet forced the Redbirds to call a timeout as the deficit grew out of control for ISU’s Dan Mueller.

“Around here you have to earn your minutes and produce once you get them. [Frankamp] is doing that now,” Marshall said. “He’s being assertive, his defense has gotten better. But his offense, … he was a weapon tonight.”

WSU stayed undefeated (13-0) at Koch Arena this season while moving back up in the standings in a first place tie with Illinois State, each 11-1.