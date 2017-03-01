Softball ends weekend undefeated

Katie Malone pitches during the scrimmage in Wilkins Stadium on Feb. 7, 2017.

Wichita State softball managed to get their fifth consecutive win, sweeping the University of Texas at Arlington Invitational with wins over UT-Arlington, UMKC twice and Nicholls State twice.

Sunday was capped off with a 5-0 shutout win over Nicholls State, giving senior Katie Malone her fifth win over the weekend.

Malone threw a two-hit complete game on Sunday, striking out six batters over seven innings. Senior Kelli Spring got the offensive rally going for the Shockers, scoring the game’s first run with a one-out single in the first inning.

After advancing to second base on a wild pitch, Spring would score off a single by sophomore Laurie Derrico. Spring would reach base again on a Nicholls State fielder’s choice and Derrico would help extend the Shockers’ lead in the sixth inning.

Derrico hit her fourth home run of the season and recorded her third RBI of the game.

Junior Mackenzie Adams hit the team’s first triple to extend the Shockers’ lead by one run in the top of the seventh inning.

Junior Mackenzie Wright followed with an RBI single that capped off WSU’s five-run lead. Spring and Wright led the team with two hits each.

After Malone gave up a single in the bottom of the seventh inning, she retired the next three batters to give WSU the 5-0 win.

WSU (9-2) plays their first game at home against the defending National Champion Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium. WSU was defeated by the Sooners twice last season, losing 10-1 in Norman, Oklahoma during the regular season and 7-2 in the Norman Regional in the first game of the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

OU is currently ranked fourth in the USA Today and the NFCA coaches poll.