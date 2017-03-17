Shocker basketball legend dies at age 75

Wichita State basketball icon, Dave Stallworth, died at the age of 75 on Thursday. Stallworth is one of five Shocker players to have their jerseys retired by WSU.

Stallworth started the rich history for WSU basketball, scoring 46 points at the Roundhouse on Feb.16, 1963 to earn their first win over a no. 1 ranked team, besting Cincinnati 65-64 to end their 37-game winning streak.

Under Stallworth’s leadership, the Shockers made their first NCAA Tournament in 1964 and their first Final Four appearance in 1965. He was named to the Associated Press All-America teams during his final two years at WSU.

Stallworth averaged 24.2 points a game during his career at WSU and ranks third on the Shockers’ all-time scoring list with 1,936 points, playing in only 80 games.

He was the third overall pick in the 1965 NBA Draft, selected by the New York Knicks. In 1970, Stallworth averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds throughout 19 games to contribute to the Knicks winning the NBA championship.

Stallworth averaged 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game over the course of a eight-year professional career.