Austin Reaves fights nagging shoulder injury

The sophomore guard underwent surgery in April.

Close Wichita State’s Austin Reaves enters Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis before Wichita State's NCAA Tournament game against Dayton. (Mar. 17, 2017) Brian Hayes/File

Brian Hayes/File Wichita State’s Austin Reaves enters Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis before Wichita State's NCAA Tournament game against Dayton. (Mar. 17, 2017)

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Sophomore guard Austin Reaves underwent surgery on his shoulder April 5 and is making progress toward being cleared to play in the upcoming 2017-2018 season.

Reaves was restricted to “non-contact skill work” and “basic strength conditioning” over the summer according to Wichita State’s official statement.

Reaves played in 33 of Wichita State’s 36 games last season, averaging 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in his 11.8 minutes per game.

Reaves shot 50.9 percent from the three and came close to breaking the MVC’s three-point percentage record of 55.8 percent set by Evansville’s Brian Jackson in the 1994-95 season (53-95).

Before Reaves’ freshman season, he had to miss all of the 2016 summer workout along with the team’s Montreal tour. Reaves underwent surgery in March of 2016 to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Reaves sustained the initial injury during his junior season of high school while diving for a loose ball. He finished out the remainder of the season with a brace and played on for over a year with the injury.

In the 2016-2017 season, Reaves reinjured his right shoulder, causing him to miss the three games early in the season.

An official statement was released regarding Reaves’ procedure and recovery time:

“Austin Reaves underwent a surgical procedure on April 5, designed to strengthen his right shoulder and prevent future dislocations.

Reaves is still progressing toward full clearance. Over the summer session, he was able to participate in basic strength and conditioning activities as well as individual and non-contact skill work.”

No estimated return date for Reaves has been released, but all the precautions are being taken to ensure a full recovery.