No. 6 Wichita State set to play No. 13 Notre Dame in Maui Invitational championship

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterNovember 22, 2017

Wichita State Shockers head coach Gregg Marshall yells to players during the game against College of Charleston in Koch arena.

Brian Hayes

Wichita State Shockers head coach Gregg Marshall yells to players during the game against College of Charleston in Koch arena.

After a 14-point win over Marquette, No. 6 Wichita State is heading to the Maui Jim Maui Invitational championship.

The Shockers will face No. 13 Notre Dame after the Fighting Irish beat LSU 92-53 in the semifinals.

Notre Dame’s  sophomore guard Temple Gibbs poses as the biggest threat to WSU’s defense. Gibbs had 26 points, three rebounds, and four assists against LSU.

Senior guard Matt Farrell also had a standout game against LSU, with 17 points and seven assists.

Notre Dame’s success shooting the three makes them particularly dangerous. The Fighting Irish hit 15 threes against LSU—10 of which were made by Gibbs and Farrell.

Monday’s victory made the Fighting Irish 5-0 on the season. Notre Dame has also beaten DePaul, Mount St. Mary’s, Chicago State, and Chaminade.

The last meeting between the two teams was during March Madness in 2015, when Notre Dame knocked out WSU 81-70 for a spot in the elite eight.

The championship game will be played Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

