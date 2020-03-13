Tate Busse enters transfer portal

Freshman Tate Busse dribbles around a Abilene Christian defender during the second half of the game on Sunday inside Charles Koch Arena.

Freshman guard Tate Busse has entered the transfer portal with intent to transfer, according to Verbal Commits. Busse was a preferred walk-on with the program but was never put on scholarship during his time at WSU.

After redshirting last season, Busse saw action in seven games, averaging 0.4 points and 0.4 rebounds while shooting 20% from the field.

Prior to coming to WSU, Busse was a standout at St. Francis High School, leading the state of Kansas in scoring as a senior with 28.2 points per game. During his time at St. Francis, Busse became the all-time leading scorer with more than 1,700 career points.

Busse’s transfer does not open up a scholarship for the 2020-21 season. Currently, WSU stands at zero scholarships, but that could change depending on if the NCAA grants a waiver for winter athletes.