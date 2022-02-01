Track and Field finishes record breaking weekend

Freshman Jaazar RIdges flies through the air before landing during her long jump event.

Shocker track and field competed in two meets — the Adidas Classic in Lincoln, NE and the Washburn Open in Topeka, KS — over the weekend. WSU had six top-five finishes across the two meets.

Trey Rios, Jackson Caldwell, Clayton Duchatschek, Adam Moore, Yazmine Wright, Paula Garcia, Davis Dubbert and Brady Palen all etched their names into the Shocker record books with their performances over the weekend.

WSU set the tone early on Jan. 28 after competing in the mile at the Adidas Classic.

Senior Adam Moore’s mile time of 4:01.51 set the new indoor track record — originally set by Alan Walker in 1973. Prior to running his personal best time on Friday, Moore ran a time of 4:06.83, which took him second place in the Division I Challenge.

Redshirt junior Yazmine Wright followed closely in Moore’s footsteps, as she ran a mile time of 4:48.48 and earned her fourth in the indoor all-time ranking.

While they competed in Topeka, the men’s team had three members excel in the 5,000 meter dash. Senior Clayton Duchatschek finished in third, freshman Trey Rios placed fourth and Jackson Caldwell in eighth.

“What makes these efforts even more impressive is not just how much my top three guys improved their personal records, but they did it after putting in weeks of extremely hard training and on their third week in a row of fast racing.”

The Shockers will continue their indoor season on Feb. 4 as they compete in the Herm Wilson Invitational inside the Heskett Center.