WSU converts four point halftime lead to 19-point win over the Salukis

The Shockers advance to 14-1 in MVC play with their 87-68 win over Southern Illinois.

Close Wichita State’s Conner Frankamp (33) blocks a shot from Southern Illinois’ Mike Rodriguez (1) during the first half at Koch Arena. Shockers beat the Salukis 87 – 45. (Jan. 24, 2017) Brian Hayes Brian Hayes Wichita State’s Conner Frankamp (33) blocks a shot from Southern Illinois’ Mike Rodriguez (1) during the first half at Koch Arena. Shockers beat the Salukis 87 – 45. (Jan. 24, 2017) Advertisement

Conner Frankamp did not let a scoreless first half stop him from going off in the second. Frankamp set the tone of the second half against Southern Illinois after redeeming himself with 14 points to lead the Shockers to victory.

Wichita State only had a four point lead going into the second half against the Salukis, which is exactly how they started the second half in their previous win over Loyola.

In both cases, the Shockers went into the second half in full force. A 28 foot three by Frankamp ignited the offensive fire.

Frankamp, who in both games started the second half with zero points, scored 14 in the second 20 minutes, extending the Shockers’ lead significantly. Frankamp went 4-4 on threes.

“This is probably the best three or four game stretch [Frankamp] has had with us,” head coach Gregg Marshall said. “I think it takes different players different amounts of time; you never know how long it’s going to take a guy to ‘get it’ and to finally feel comfortable and assured that we believe in him as a staff. We told him that for a long time.”

Late in the first half the Salukis picked up the pace defensively, forcing WSU to turn the ball over eight times in the first half, when their usually game average is 11.7. The Shockers ended with 14 total turnovers.

“We have to take care of the basketball. They like to turn you over. We turn people over, but they turn people over even better than us. They get offensive rebounds like crazy, so we’ve got to keep them off the glass,” Marshall said. “We’ll have to go up there and try to outplay them.”

Junior center Rauno Nurger was productive on the scoreboards in the limited playing time he had. In 15 minutes, Nurger had 12 points and four rebounds.

WSU held SIU to 37.1 percent from the paint and 7.7 percent from the three. The Shockers went 55.6 percent on field goals and went 10-16, 62.5 percent on threes.

Wichita State plays Northern Iowa at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena.