Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

‘Doing the Evan Wessel-type things’: Rashard Kelly is Wichita State’s energy guy

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterMarch 4, 2017Leave a Comment

Teammates+Eric+Hamilton+%2825%29+and+Rashard+Kelly+%280%29+help+C.J.+Keyser+up+after+he+is+fouled+making+a+shot+on+a+drive+to+the+basket.
Teammates Eric Hamilton (25) and Rashard Kelly (0) help C.J. Keyser up after he is fouled making a shot on a drive to the basket.

Teammates Eric Hamilton (25) and Rashard Kelly (0) help C.J. Keyser up after he is fouled making a shot on a drive to the basket.

Hannah Roberts

Hannah Roberts

Teammates Eric Hamilton (25) and Rashard Kelly (0) help C.J. Keyser up after he is fouled making a shot on a drive to the basket.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Junior forward Rashard knows his role and knows how to execute it.

During Wichita State’s slow start Friday night, head coach Gregg Marshall needed energy brought to the floor.

Kelly stepped in.

Within the first few moments Kelly spaced the floor and had an and-one layup then a wide open dunk. He ignited the Shockers’ offense. 

Kelly and former Wichita State forward Evan Wessel have been compared by their teammates and Marshall.

“He’s moving well. He’s pursuing the basketball,” Marshall said. “He’s the first to the floor. 

“He’s doing the Evan Wessel-type things.”

Both Kelly and Wessel were relied on to do the things many overlook: provide a source of energy.

“He gets us started and sparked with the little things just like Evan Wessel used to do,” teammate Shaq Morris said. “Those type of guys help us win games.”

With one of the deepest benches in the nation, each Shocker is expected to play a different role and buy into it. Kelly’s role isn’t as evident on the stat line, but is far from unnoticed. 

“The biggest thing about Rashard is him buying into his role. He has a tougher role than most realize,” teammate Morris said. 

This season, Kelly is averaging 5.7 points per game and has a rebound margin of 4.5 rebounds per game, an improvement from seasons past. 

Even Wessel, who is in St. Louis watching his former team this weekend, sees a lot of his play in Kelly. 

“You can see him out there hustling and getting rebounds and doing all the things that may not show up on the stat line,” Wessel said. “If he keeps playing like that the team’s going to do well.”

Tags:

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

PHOTOS: Shockers beat Bradley Braves
PHOTOS: Shockers beat Bradley Braves
Shockers say ‘Bye’ to Braves, ‘Hello’ to semifinals
Shockers say ‘Bye’ to Braves, ‘Hello’ to semifinals
Old timers and newcomers: Shocker fans travel to Arch Madness
Old timers and newcomers: Shocker fans travel to Arch Madness
The madness begins: Shockers fight for automatic bid
The madness begins: Shockers fight for automatic bid
Shamet named MVC Freshman of the Year
Shamet named MVC Freshman of the Year

Other stories filed under Sports

PHOTOS: Shockers beat Bradley Braves
PHOTOS: Shockers beat Bradley Braves
Shockers say ‘Bye’ to Braves, ‘Hello’ to semifinals
Shockers say ‘Bye’ to Braves, ‘Hello’ to semifinals
Old timers and newcomers: Shocker fans travel to Arch Madness
Old timers and newcomers: Shocker fans travel to Arch Madness
Baseball extends win streak to seven
Baseball extends win streak to seven
The madness begins: Shockers fight for automatic bid
The madness begins: Shockers fight for automatic bid
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • ‘Doing the Evan Wessel-type things’: Rashard Kelly is Wichita State’s energy guy

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers say ‘Bye’ to Braves, ‘Hello’ to semifinals

  • ‘Doing the Evan Wessel-type things’: Rashard Kelly is Wichita State’s energy guy

    Men's Basketball

    Old timers and newcomers: Shocker fans travel to Arch Madness

  • ‘Doing the Evan Wessel-type things’: Rashard Kelly is Wichita State’s energy guy

    Men's Basketball

    The madness begins: Shockers fight for automatic bid

  • ‘Doing the Evan Wessel-type things’: Rashard Kelly is Wichita State’s energy guy

    Men's Basketball

    Four-time champions: Shockers continue regular-season streak; Shamet drains Bears with career-high

  • ‘Doing the Evan Wessel-type things’: Rashard Kelly is Wichita State’s energy guy

    Men's Basketball

    ‘Absolutely worth it’: Seniors say goodbye

  • ‘Doing the Evan Wessel-type things’: Rashard Kelly is Wichita State’s energy guy

    Men's Basketball

    The boys are back in town: Baker, VanVleet return; Shockers roll to 10th straight

  • ‘Doing the Evan Wessel-type things’: Rashard Kelly is Wichita State’s energy guy

    Baseball

    An introduction to Kai Zen

  • ‘Doing the Evan Wessel-type things’: Rashard Kelly is Wichita State’s energy guy

    Baseball

    Incoming from enemy territory: Hecht ready for debut

  • ‘Doing the Evan Wessel-type things’: Rashard Kelly is Wichita State’s energy guy

    Baseball

    All-American sophomore class leads the rotation

  • ‘Doing the Evan Wessel-type things’: Rashard Kelly is Wichita State’s energy guy

    Men's Basketball

    Wichita State converts four point halftime lead to 19-point win over the Salukis