‘Shocker Season is back…we’re ready, we’re ready’

Wichita State defeats Henderson State 90-53 in exhibition game.

Close Wichita State guard Samajae Haynes-Jones (4) drives past a defender during their victory over Henderson State. (Nov. 4, 2017) Matt Crow Matt Crow Wichita State guard Samajae Haynes-Jones (4) drives past a defender during their victory over Henderson State. (Nov. 4, 2017) Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Shocker Basketball kicked off their season with a 37-point win over Henderson State.

“Shocker Season is back, that’s what I was thinking [during the game],” senior center Shaquille Morris said. “We’re ready, we’re ready.”

Junior guard Samajae Haynes-Jones started in his debut game with the Shockers.

“I was excited, I wasn’t really nervous,” Jones said. “Just looking at everybody out there…I was just enjoying the moment.”

Jones finished with 11 points and four assists in his 20 minutes of play. Although sophomore guard Landry Shamet didn’t suit up, Shamet was able to help Jones with the point.

“[Shamet] was telling me to be more vocal on the court because I’m the point guard, I gotta know everything when I’m out there,” Jones said. “[He told me to] just lead the team when I’m out there, really.”

The native Wichita backcourt of Jones and senior guard Conner Frankamp produced 21 total points, six rebounds, and four assists.

“[Jones and I] gelled greatly over the summer and preseason, I love playing with him,” Frankamp said. “We play against each other too in practice. He pushes me in practice as well, so, it’s been really good for us.”

Newcomer center Asbjørn Midtgaard saw the floor for 14 minutes where he had four rebounds and two points.

“He’s a great player and still getting better,” Morris said. “Every day I’m pushing him and working him.”

The exhibition served as an opportunity for the Shockers to evaluate and assess their mistakes.

“Thank goodness that was an exhibition,” head coach Gregg Marshall said. “It was a win, but I’m not very happy with how we played in the second half.”

Wichita State had three more turnovers than Henderson State.

“They turned over less than we did for the game which should not be the case…they didn’t press us one time,” Marshall said. “We’ve got to take better care of the ball.”

Morris agrees that Wichita State needs to take better care of the ball and rebound better.

“There’s a lot of different things we could definitely be doing better,” Morris said. “It’s good to play a team like Henderson State because those are things that we need to see right now… that’s why exhibitions are really good for us.”

The Shockers will host Newman Monday at 7 p.m. in a charity exhibition game.

“[Playing again] felt good at first and still feels good,” Morris said. “We’re ready for everything to start up and keep getting better and learn from today and get back at it tomorrow.”