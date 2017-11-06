Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

WuShock named top mascot in the NCAA

WuShock was declared the best mascot in the NCAA according to an online fan poll.

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterNovember 6, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The College Court Report named Wu Shock the top mascot in the NCAA. The 4th Annual #CCRMascotMayhem Challenge was a bracket of 64 mascots.

Wu won the Championship against Bill the Goat from the Navy.

The contest took place over social media and depended on fans to vote for who they thought had the best mascot.

The contest started on Sept. 22nd and finished yesterday.

College Court Report writer T. Bennett explained why the contest was created in the first place:

“The goal of the challenge each season is to help generate a positive buzz at schools across the NCAA, while providing people with another avenue to showcase their school spirit.

It’s a fun way to get people involved with their institutions, and it settles a debate as to who has the Top Mascot in the NCAA.”

Wu’s road to winning is as followed:

 

Round of 64: def. Victor E. Viking (Northern Kentucky)

 

Round of 32: def. Cayenne (Louisiana-Lafayette)

 

Sweet 16: def. Bucky Badger (Wisconsin)

 

Elite 8: def. Butler Blue III (Butler)

 

Final Four: def. Boomer (Missouri State)

 

Championship: def. Bill (Navy)

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Shamet’s return; Nurger’s post production leads Shockers to victory
Shamet’s return; Nurger’s post production leads Shockers to victory
PHOTOS: Shockers soar above Newman Jets
PHOTOS: Shockers soar above Newman Jets
‘City of Wichita’ game to raise funds for Hurricane Relief
‘City of Wichita’ game to raise funds for Hurricane Relief
‘Shocker Season is back…we’re ready, we’re ready’
‘Shocker Season is back…we’re ready, we’re ready’
PHOTOS: Wichita State tops Henderson State in Saturday Exhibition
PHOTOS: Wichita State tops Henderson State in Saturday Exhibition

Other stories filed under Sports

Shamet’s return; Nurger’s post production leads Shockers to victory
Shamet’s return; Nurger’s post production leads Shockers to victory
PHOTOS: Shockers soar above Newman Jets
PHOTOS: Shockers soar above Newman Jets
‘City of Wichita’ game to raise funds for Hurricane Relief
‘City of Wichita’ game to raise funds for Hurricane Relief
‘Shocker Season is back…we’re ready, we’re ready’
‘Shocker Season is back…we’re ready, we’re ready’
PHOTOS: Wichita State tops Henderson State in Saturday Exhibition
PHOTOS: Wichita State tops Henderson State in Saturday Exhibition
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • WuShock named top mascot in the NCAA

    Men's Basketball

    Shamet’s return; Nurger’s post production leads Shockers to victory

  • WuShock named top mascot in the NCAA

    Men's Basketball

    ‘City of Wichita’ game to raise funds for Hurricane Relief

  • WuShock named top mascot in the NCAA

    Men's Basketball

    ‘Shocker Season is back…we’re ready, we’re ready’

  • WuShock named top mascot in the NCAA

    Men's Basketball

    Shamet and McDuffie ranked in top 100 college basketball players

  • WuShock named top mascot in the NCAA

    Men's Basketball

    Jones to start; Shamet to potentially see playing time in Saturday’s matchup

  • WuShock named top mascot in the NCAA

    Baseball

    WSU Baseball sets teams for the 2017 Fall World Series

  • WuShock named top mascot in the NCAA

    Men's Basketball

    Wichita State debuts at No. 7 in AP preseason Poll

  • WuShock named top mascot in the NCAA

    Men's Basketball

    Sports Illustrated preseason bracket predicts WSU as No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

  • WuShock named top mascot in the NCAA

    Men's Basketball

    Marshall to make television debut tonight

  • WuShock named top mascot in the NCAA

    Baseball

    WSU baseball Fall World Series to benefit Kansas Food Bank