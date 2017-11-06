WuShock named top mascot in the NCAA

WuShock was declared the best mascot in the NCAA according to an online fan poll.

The College Court Report named Wu Shock the top mascot in the NCAA. The 4th Annual #CCRMascotMayhem Challenge was a bracket of 64 mascots.

Wu won the Championship against Bill the Goat from the Navy.

The contest took place over social media and depended on fans to vote for who they thought had the best mascot.

The contest started on Sept. 22nd and finished yesterday.

College Court Report writer T. Bennett explained why the contest was created in the first place:

“The goal of the challenge each season is to help generate a positive buzz at schools across the NCAA, while providing people with another avenue to showcase their school spirit.

It’s a fun way to get people involved with their institutions, and it settles a debate as to who has the Top Mascot in the NCAA.”

Wu’s road to winning is as followed:

Round of 64: def. Victor E. Viking (Northern Kentucky)

Round of 32: def. Cayenne (Louisiana-Lafayette)

Sweet 16: def. Bucky Badger (Wisconsin)

Elite 8: def. Butler Blue III (Butler)

Final Four: def. Boomer (Missouri State)

Championship: def. Bill (Navy)