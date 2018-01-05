Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Bardo: Provost takes paid leave to ‘focus on his professional goals’; Muma moves into position

Chance Swaim, Editor in ChiefJanuary 5, 20181 Comment

Provost+and+Senior+Vice+President+Tony+Vizzini+discusses+his+past+in+his+office+for+a+profile+in+October+2017.+Vizzini+has+taken+%22authorized+leave%22+for+the+spring+semester+as+he+seeks+a+new+job.
Provost and Senior Vice President Tony Vizzini discusses his past in his office for a profile in October 2017. Vizzini has taken

Provost and Senior Vice President Tony Vizzini discusses his past in his office for a profile in October 2017. Vizzini has taken "authorized leave" for the spring semester as he seeks a new job.

Matt Crow

Matt Crow

Provost and Senior Vice President Tony Vizzini discusses his past in his office for a profile in October 2017. Vizzini has taken "authorized leave" for the spring semester as he seeks a new job.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Provost and Senior Vice President Tony Vizzini will take “authorized leave during spring semester to focus on his professional goals,” according to a statement released Friday by Wichita State President John Bardo.

Vizzini was hired as vice president of academic affairs at Wichita State in 2013. In 2014, he was promoted to provost and senior vice president. Last year he served briefly as acting vice president for student affairs. His paid leave will begin Monday.

Bardo said the fifth year of a chief academic officer, the position Vizzini holds, “is a normal career point to consider new positions.”

In November, The Sunflower reported Vizzini had been selected as a finalist for the chancellor search at Washington State University Tri-Cities. He did not get that job, which was the second chancellor position for which he had been named a finalist. In late October, according to South Dakota School of Mines and Research, Vizzini made the list of finalists in that school’s chancellor search. Vizzini did not get the job at SD Mines, which he would have started Jan. 1.

Vizzini did not respond to The Sunflower’s questions about how his job search would affect his duties at WSU in November or to questions early Friday.

“As many of you know first-hand,” Bardo said, “Tony (Vizzini) is a wonderful colleague. I have treasured his leadership, critical thinking, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit. He can take a great deal of pride in the people and programs he has brought to WSU and how he has helped WSU to reach new levels of excellence since his arrival in 2013.”

Rick Muma, senior associate vice president for academic affairs and strategic enrollment management, will step into Vizzini’s position this spring as the interim-vice president for academic affairs starting Monday, Jan. 8.

“In his 22 years as a faculty member, department chair and most recently as senior associate vice president for academic affairs, Rick has proven himself a highly capable leader in major matters including HLC reaccreditation, WATC affiliation and strategic enrollment management. I’ve asked him to sustain the strong momentum in Academic Affairs during his time in this interim role,” Bardo said.

It is not clear if Vizzini will be involved in the search for a new liberal arts and sciences dean to replace Ron Matson following his retirement, but Bardo said Vizzini “will be available to wrap up some matters and advise us, but he will not be involved in daily operations.”

“Over the next several weeks I plan to consult with deans, constituent group heads and other appropriate individuals on a national search process for a new chief academic officer,” Bardo said.

1 Comment
  • Real Shocker

    So he is being paid to job search? What a great gig. in Bardo’s note to campus he said five years is the time for people to move on. Well, time for Bardo, Schlapp, and Tomblin to take leave and focus on professional goals as well.

    Welcome to the club, Tony. You and Eric Sexton thought you were with the “in” crowd with Schlapp, Heldman, and Tomblin. You never were and just didn’t realize until you were both moved out.

    While several of us were were “fired” or “retired”, you can call your departure “treasured”. Your leadership was “treasured” all the way to being removed. Everyone in the job search world knows what it means to be “treasured” on the way out! It isn’t any fun.

    Tony is also a tenured faculty and can stay forever. How much is he paid to be faculty?

    [Reply]

Other stories filed under News

Kansas Board of Regents approve online degree in homeland security
Kansas Board of Regents approve online degree in homeland security
SGA announces parking garage changes for spring semester
SGA announces parking garage changes for spring semester
Survey measures Fairmount neighborhood’s response to Innovation Campus
Survey measures Fairmount neighborhood’s response to Innovation Campus
3 leaders leaving after this semester
3 leaders leaving after this semester
Student focus group discusses YMCA plans with architects
Student focus group discusses YMCA plans with architects

Other stories filed under Showcase

No. 9 Wichita State gives Houston a problem: an 18-point loss
No. 9 Wichita State gives Houston a problem: an 18-point loss
No. 9  Wichita State hosts former MVC rival in conference home opener
No. 9  Wichita State hosts former MVC rival in conference home opener
No. 8 Wichita State to debut in The American on Saturday
No. 8 Wichita State to debut in The American on Saturday
SGA announces parking garage changes for spring semester
SGA announces parking garage changes for spring semester
Shockers ‘taking it a little more personal’ to bounce back with a win over Red Wolves
Shockers ‘taking it a little more personal’ to bounce back with a win over Red Wolves
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Bardo: Provost takes paid leave to ‘focus on his professional goals’; Muma moves into position

    Campus

    3 leaders leaving after this semester

  • Bardo: Provost takes paid leave to ‘focus on his professional goals’; Muma moves into position

    Campus

    Vizzini named Washington State Tri-Cities chancellor search finalist

  • Bardo: Provost takes paid leave to ‘focus on his professional goals’; Muma moves into position

    Campus

    WSU requests housing rate increase

  • Bardo: Provost takes paid leave to ‘focus on his professional goals’; Muma moves into position

    Columns

    Six years after Les Anderson’s death, his work lives on

  • Bardo: Provost takes paid leave to ‘focus on his professional goals’; Muma moves into position

    News

    Dean Ron Matson announces retirement

  • Bardo: Provost takes paid leave to ‘focus on his professional goals’; Muma moves into position

    Campus

    Faculty senate to address policy changes at Monday’s meeting

  • Bardo: Provost takes paid leave to ‘focus on his professional goals’; Muma moves into position

    Campus

    How Wichita State boosted enrollment leading up to the official headcount

  • Bardo: Provost takes paid leave to ‘focus on his professional goals’; Muma moves into position

    News

    Speaking out: Wichita State paid KC law firm to investigate Shepard

  • Bardo: Provost takes paid leave to ‘focus on his professional goals’; Muma moves into position

    Campus

    Proposed student housing increases presented to SGA

  • Bardo: Provost takes paid leave to ‘focus on his professional goals’; Muma moves into position

    News

    Wichita State officials decline interviews, defer to letter about enrollment