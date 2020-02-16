Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis (center) and Noah Fernandes (right) celebrate during Wichita State’s victory over Tulane Sunday at Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis (center) and Noah Fernandes (right) celebrate during Wichita State’s victory over Tulane Sunday at Charles Koch Arena.

Surf’s up: Shockers ride dominant first half to victory over Green Wave

Wichita State (19-6) defeated Tulane by a score of 82-57 Sunday to improve to 7-5 in conference play.

In the first half, the Shockers put on an offensive clinic, tallying 50 points and taking a 30-point lead into the locker room behind their 59% shooting. Sophomore Dexter Dennis led the charge early on, tallying 16 of his 21 points in the first half.

In the second half, the Shockers slowed down a bit offensively, only shooting 39% from the field, as Tulane outscored WSU by four points in the second half. But the Shockers’ lead proved insurmountable.

For the second straight game, Head Coach Gregg Marshall utilizing his new starting lineup, which includes both freshmen Noah Fernandes and Grant Sherfield. The freshman duo combined for six points, two rebounds, and six assists.

Dennis racked up a career-high 21 points along with nine rebounds and three assists. Dennis was also efficient, going 8-9 from the field and 4-5 from downtown.

Overall, the Shocker offense put together one of its best performances of the season, shooting 51% (29-57) from the floor and 54% (13-24) from three. The bench was also a major key, as Freshman Tyson Etienne scored 20 of the non-starters’ 35 points. Eighteen of Etienne’s 20 points came from beyond the arc.

On the other side, Tulane went on to shoot 46% from the field and 11% from downtown. Christon Thompson led the Green Wave with 16 points.

The Shockers were able to control the boards throughout, outrebounding Tulane 48-31. Tulane did manage to outscore WSU 24-22 in the paint.

Senior Jaime Echenique had another successful game anchoring the Shocker front court. The senior big man tallied ten points and five rebounds in 16 minutes played.

Since WSU joined the AAC, the Shockers have dominated the matchup between the two teams. With the win, the Shockers move to 4-0 all-time in the matchup.

WSU will be back in action on Thursday as they take on South Florida inside Charles Koch Arena. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.