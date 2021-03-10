Isaac Brown and Tyson Etienne win major conference awards

Interim Head Coach Isaac Brown talks to his players during the game against USF on March 6 at Charles Koch Arena.

After winning the conference championship last Saturday, Wichita State had four members of the program receive awards for the American Athletic Conference all-conference awards on Wednesday.

Isaac Brown won Coach of the Year with a unanimous vote after leading the Shockers to a first-place despite taking over as the interim head coach eight days before the season. Brown becomes the first WSU head coach to win the AAC coach of the year since the Shockers joined the AAC in 2017. Brown is the eighth Shocker head coach to win a conference coach of the year the award and is the third to win as a first-year head coach.

Sophomore Tyson Etienne was selected as co-player of the year after averaging 17.1 points while shooting 40% on three-pointers in the regular season. Etienne became the fifth Shocker to win a conference player of the year award. That list includes Antoine Carr (1983), Xavier McDaniel (1984, 1985), Paul Miller (206) and Fred VanVleet (2014 and 2016). Etienne was also an unanimous selection for all-conference first team.

Redshirt senior Alterique Gilbert was awarded with all-conference third team for his performance in his first year as a Shocker. Gilbert has dealt with mental health issues and injuries to start his career with Connecticut but has overcome them and is averaging 10.1 points and leads the team in assists (4.2) and steals (1.5) this season. Gilbert is also the leader for career assists as an active player in the AAC.

Freshman Ricky Council IV became the second Shocker to make the AAC’s All-Freshman team, joining junior Dexter Dennis. Council has made an impact as a freshman this season off the bench and is averaging 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game.

After being picked to finish seventh in the conference and no players selected to the preseason all-conference teams, Wichita State had four members earn awards for their performances this season.

All-Conference First Team

Jayden Gardner, F, East Carolina

Quentin Grimes, G, Houston

Landers Nolley II, G, Memphis

Kendric Davis, G, SMU

Tyson Etienne, G, Wichita State

All-Conference Second Team:

Keith Williams, G, Cincinnati

DeJon Jarreau, G, Houston

Justin Gorham, F, Houston

Marcus Sasser, G, Houston

Brandon Rachal, F, Tulsa

All-Conference Third Team

Brandon Mahan, G, UCF

Darius Perry, G, UCF

Feron Hunt, G, SMU

Khalif Battle, G, Temple

Jaylen Forbes, G, Tulane

Alterique Gilbert, G, Wichita State

All-Freshman Team

Isaiah Adams, G, UCF

Tari Eason, F, Cincinnati

Moussa Cisse, C, Memphis

Caleb Murphy, G, USF

Damian Dunn, G, Temple

Ricky Council IV, G, Wichita State

Coach of the Year

Isaac Brown, Wichita State

Player of the Year

Tyson Etienne, G, Wichita State

Quentin Grimes, G, Houston

Defensive Player of the Year

DeJon Jarreau, G, Houston

Freshman of the Year

Moussa Cisse, C, Memphis

Most Improved Player

Justin Gorham, F, Houston

Sixth Man of the Year

Boogie Ellis, G, Memphis

Darien Jackson, G, Tulsa

Sportsmanship Award

J.P. Moorman II, F, Temple

