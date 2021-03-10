Isaac Brown and Tyson Etienne win major conference awards
After winning the conference championship last Saturday, Wichita State had four members of the program receive awards for the American Athletic Conference all-conference awards on Wednesday.
Isaac Brown won Coach of the Year with a unanimous vote after leading the Shockers to a first-place despite taking over as the interim head coach eight days before the season. Brown becomes the first WSU head coach to win the AAC coach of the year since the Shockers joined the AAC in 2017. Brown is the eighth Shocker head coach to win a conference coach of the year the award and is the third to win as a first-year head coach.
Sophomore Tyson Etienne was selected as co-player of the year after averaging 17.1 points while shooting 40% on three-pointers in the regular season. Etienne became the fifth Shocker to win a conference player of the year award. That list includes Antoine Carr (1983), Xavier McDaniel (1984, 1985), Paul Miller (206) and Fred VanVleet (2014 and 2016). Etienne was also an unanimous selection for all-conference first team.
Redshirt senior Alterique Gilbert was awarded with all-conference third team for his performance in his first year as a Shocker. Gilbert has dealt with mental health issues and injuries to start his career with Connecticut but has overcome them and is averaging 10.1 points and leads the team in assists (4.2) and steals (1.5) this season. Gilbert is also the leader for career assists as an active player in the AAC.
Freshman Ricky Council IV became the second Shocker to make the AAC’s All-Freshman team, joining junior Dexter Dennis. Council has made an impact as a freshman this season off the bench and is averaging 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game.
After being picked to finish seventh in the conference and no players selected to the preseason all-conference teams, Wichita State had four members earn awards for their performances this season.
All-Conference First Team
Jayden Gardner, F, East Carolina
Quentin Grimes, G, Houston
Landers Nolley II, G, Memphis
Kendric Davis, G, SMU
Tyson Etienne, G, Wichita State
All-Conference Second Team:
Keith Williams, G, Cincinnati
DeJon Jarreau, G, Houston
Justin Gorham, F, Houston
Marcus Sasser, G, Houston
Brandon Rachal, F, Tulsa
All-Conference Third Team
Brandon Mahan, G, UCF
Darius Perry, G, UCF
Feron Hunt, G, SMU
Khalif Battle, G, Temple
Jaylen Forbes, G, Tulane
Alterique Gilbert, G, Wichita State
All-Freshman Team
Isaiah Adams, G, UCF
Tari Eason, F, Cincinnati
Moussa Cisse, C, Memphis
Caleb Murphy, G, USF
Damian Dunn, G, Temple
Ricky Council IV, G, Wichita State
Coach of the Year
Isaac Brown, Wichita State
Player of the Year
Tyson Etienne, G, Wichita State
Quentin Grimes, G, Houston
Defensive Player of the Year
DeJon Jarreau, G, Houston
Freshman of the Year
Moussa Cisse, C, Memphis
Most Improved Player
Justin Gorham, F, Houston
Sixth Man of the Year
Boogie Ellis, G, Memphis
Darien Jackson, G, Tulsa
Sportsmanship Award
J.P. Moorman II, F, Temple
*This story will be updated with quotes from the players later today.
Sean Marty is the Sports Editor for The Sunflower.
